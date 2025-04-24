Industry
These small towns are turning into growth engines for live events
SummaryThese smaller venues in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are experiencing a rise in live events, driven by a younger audience seeking experiences over material possessions.
The live events industry that saw a gradual recovery after the covid pandemic is witnessing significant draw from smaller venues in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more