Livemint.com, this newspaper’s digital offering, has become India’s No.1 business news website, according to the latest data from measurement and analytics company Comscore.

The ranking is based on the number of unique visitors to the site in August. At 51.7 million total unique visitors, Livemint.com was ahead of Economictimes.com and Moneycontrol.com. At No.2, The Economic Times’ total unique visitors stood at 51.1 million, followed by Moneycontrol.com at 48.4 million. As for business newspapers’ sites, Business-standard.com ranked No. 6 on the list, with total unique visitors at 16.9 million, lower than Financialexpress at 23.6 million.

View Full Image By leaps and bounds

Comscore data also captures Livemint’s exponential growth between January and August, when the number of unique visitors nearly doubled. That compares to the 32% growth in unique visitors for the nearest competitor, The Economic Times.

View Full Image Ahead of the pack

For the past two months, Livemint has also been the No.1 business site on mobile. Close to 95% of Mint’s audiences access Livemint on their mobile devices. “We are delighted that India’s business news audience on digital has unequivocally chosen Livemint.com as their top destination. Marrying premium user experience with Mint’s trademark emphasis on accuracy, insights, and ethics has proven to be a winning cocktail for us. We are committed to continually improving the depth and richness of our offering, both for users as well as Mint’s rapidly growing cohort of subscribers," said Puneet Jain, chief executive of HT Digital.

According to the Ficci-EY media and entertainment report of March 2021, India’s online audience reached 468 million in 2020. The report compiled the online users’ data from Comscore. It said that India had 454 million online news consumers in 2020, higher than the total consumers of online entertainment at 450 million during the year.

