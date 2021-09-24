Livemint is India’s No 1 business news site

For the past two months, Livemint has also been the No.1 business site on mobile. Close to 95% of Mint’s audiences access Livemint on their mobile devices. “We are delighted that India’s business news audience on digital has unequivocally chosen Livemint.com as their top destination. Marrying premium user experience with Mint’s trademark emphasis on accuracy, insights, and ethics has proven to be a winning cocktail for us. We are committed to continually improving the depth and richness of our offering, both for users as well as Mint’s rapidly growing cohort of subscribers," said Puneet Jain, chief executive of HT Digital.

