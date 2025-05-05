Once defined by on-demand convenience, streamers are now betting big on live events—from sports to entertainment—to capture audience attention.

Industry experts say the appeal lies in the unpredictability of live content: it’s raw, real-time, and communal. Unlike on-demand shows, live-streaming creates a shared moment of experience, amplifying viewer engagement. And for platforms hungry for monetization, it unlocks fresh avenues for sponsorships and interactive opportunities—making it a win-win for both audiences and advertisers.

“While on-demand viewing gave audiences control, live-streaming gives them connection. One is about individual self-expression while the other is about belonging. One is about convenience while the other delivers shared connections - we believe the future of streaming lies in balancing both to create truly immersive, culture-defining moments and narratives," JioHotstar said in response to Mint’s queries.

Concerts, cricket, and culture

Other than the IPL, the platform has live-streamed the Coldplay ‘Music of the Spheres’ Ahmedabad concert which it said attracted 83 lakh views and clocked over 16.5 crore minutes of watch time. Mahashivratri: The Divine Night live-stream drew over 3.9 crore live views and 21.8 crore minutes of watch time. More recently, the Ram Navami with Amitabh Bachchan live-stream saw 8.2 crore live views, the service said.

“We see live-streaming not just as a format, but as an opportunity to build shared cultural moments - experiences that resonate across the length and breadth of India, and are shared at the same time anywhere," the platform added.

While OTT platforms revolutionised content consumption by enabling on-demand viewing, live-streaming is an expansion that offers immediacy and shared moments, particularly around events like sports, news, or major show premieres, agreed Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer – Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

“Live-streaming introduces a complementary, community-driven experience that replicates the excitement of appointment viewing. These moments are inherently social and time-bound, making livestreaming the ideal format to deliver them," Sehgal added.

The platform has used live-streaming to build its AVoD (advertising video-on-demand) offerings by bringing culturally resonant and high-interest events to audiences in real time—ranging from Ganpati Aarti during Ganesh Chaturthi and Jallikattu celebrations during Pongal to the all- night long Mahashivratri event streaming to sports tournaments like the DP World ILT20 and the Calcutta Football League.

To be sure, while OTT platforms are traditionally built on convenience and on-demand viewing, entertainment and sports industry experts say live-streaming is fast gaining ground—particularly in content genres that thrive on immediacy and real-time audience engagement.

“Audiences are increasingly drawn to interactive experiences such as live chats, polls, and real-time reactions, which create a sense of community during broadcasts. Features like personalised recommendations and multilingual streaming have further enhanced accessibility, making live content more inclusive and engaging for diverse audiences," Chandrashekhar Mantha, partner, media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte India said.

Technological advancements have also played a crucial role, he added. The deployment of content delivery networks (CDNs) has enabled low-latency, high-quality video streaming, even at scale. Adaptive bitrate streaming ensures smooth playback across varying network conditions by automatically adjusting video quality.

Furthermore, cloud-based production tools now support complex, real-time enhancements—such as dynamic overlays, multi-camera switching, and audience interaction—making livestreams more immersive than ever.

Local goes live

Further, from a brand perspective, live-streaming presents an authentic, high-engagement opportunity, especially when it taps into regional pride and storytelling, according to Kaushik Das, founder and CEO of AAO NXT, a platform specialising in Odia content.

Going forward, the platform is looking at piloting live coverage of regional festivals, artist showcases, and creator-led interactive sessions which aligns with its vision to amplify Odisha’s culture through every possible digital format.

“When deciding what kind of events to livestream, audience interest and sponsor alignment are key factors. For platforms which focus on regional markets, there is a strong push towards regional games like kabaddi, wrestling, and other culturally rooted sports. These events not only attract a loyal and engaged viewership but also appeal to local sponsors who see value in reaching that specific audience,"said Nitin Gupta, chief content officer at Chaupal, a platform specialising in Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri content.

"At the end of the day, it all revolves around finding the right balance between audience demand and sponsor support," he added.

That said, while live-streaming is a powerful mode of entertainment, it comes with its own set of technical challenges that can directly impact the viewer experience.

One of the key concerns is latency, which refers to delays between the actual event and what the audience sees and can make real-time interaction feel disjointed, reducing the sense of being in the moment.

“Another major challenge is scalability. Popular live-streams often attract sudden spikes in viewership, which can put a heavy load on servers and result in buffering or even outages if the infrastructure is not ready. Scalable, cloud- based solutions help manage this surge smoothly," said Charu Malhotra, co-founder and managing director, Primus Partners, a management consultancy firm.

"There is also the matter of cross-device compatibility, viewers today tune in from TVs, smartphones, tablets and desktops, so the stream needs to adapt seamlessly across different devices and screen resolutions," she added.

