Even as domestic video-streaming platforms invest in local language stories that speak to regional communities, most of them are battling tech and user experience issues.

Customers of platforms including AAO NXT, discovery+, Chaupal and Sun NXT say it is common for payments to get stuck, not to be able to resume a show from where they left it, or not get recommendations tailored to individual tastes. In these aspects, foreign platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video score well and local platforms have a long way to go.

Most regional platforms are bootstrapped or operate on limited funding. When juggling content licensing, marketing and tech infrastructure, they often get the shorter end of the stick. They also lack access to product and engineering talent that has worked on large-scale streaming platforms.

“Many local OTT platforms struggle with core UI or UX (user interface or user experience) features like playback continuity, which means resuming from where you left off, personalized recommendations, search and discovery of similar content and subtitle and quality controls," said Vicky Rajani, director of Sai Digital Broadcast Media Pvt. Ltd, which owns SINDHIPLEX, a Sindhi language video streaming platform. “These are critical features that users expect but require deep technical infrastructure and experienced engineering talent."

Experts such as Rajani said there are three key reasons regional streaming services struggle with user experience and tech issues. Firstly, their tight budgets that are focused more on content acquisition than tech. Secondly, the tech is often built by third-party vendors with little understanding of OTT nuances. And thirdly, the absence of personalized algorithms, which require massive data pipelines and backend systems and aren’t easy to build or maintain.

As a result, execution suffers due to the complexity of building and maintaining a high-performing OTT app across multiple devices.

Persistent challenges

Gurjit Ghuman, chief technology officer at Chaupal, a platform specializing in Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri content, agreed that challenges like these are common and often persistent. Features like show continuity, smooth forwarding or rewinding, and personalized discovery are not always implemented well.

These gaps directly affect viewer experience. There are also issues with buffering, app crashes, poor UI, and limited compatibility with different devices, all of which make it harder to retain users in the long run, Ghuman added.

“In many cases, the people running these platforms or making key decisions don’t have a strong tech background. That creates a gap in understanding which technical path is best for long-term success. Choosing the right tech partner becomes a guessing game. Once you’re locked into an agreement with a tech company, it’s very difficult to exit because of the heavy data involved. On top of that, building a reliable and refined tech product needs significant investment," Ghunan added.

Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer and director of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, which owns Marathi language OTT platform Ultra Jhakaas, agreed that the Indian OTT market is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for attention. This competition can often lead to prioritization of content acquisition and marketing over technical refinement.

However, smaller platforms need to invest in advanced personalization algorithms to throw up relevant content, Agrawal pointed out.

Experts emphasized that foreign players like Netflix come with a strong global brand presence, which attracts users in India. They can leverage global resources, including technology, content acquisition, and marketing expertise, to garner subscriptions. Also, with a large global user base, they can negotiate better deals with content providers and technology vendors.

Friction points

Smaller OTT platforms, on the other hand, should focus on developing cost-effective technology solutions such as cloud-based infrastructure and open-source software, the experts said. They should prioritize user experience and optimize streaming quality, recommendation algorithms, and content discovery to retain users.

“Global players operate with massive data pools, sophisticated AI, and engineering teams in the hundreds. Their UX is the result of years of iterative testing, deep analytics, and a global view of user behaviour. That’s an obvious advantage," agreed Kaushik Das, founder and CEO of AAO NXT, an Odia language platform, admitting that many local platforms, including theirs in the early days, have grappled with these challenges.

Das added that this doesn’t mean smaller OTTs can’t innovate within their means. They should prioritise focus on three or four friction points that matter most to their core audience.

“Build lean, test fast and keep evolving. We’ve learned that you don’t need to do everything overnight. Just solve real problems consistently, and your audience will notice," Das said.