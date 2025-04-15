Industry
Producers partner big studios to revive popular franchises amid box office slump
SummaryIn response to box office uncertainty, local producers are collaborating with larger studios on iconic franchises. Deals like Rakesh Roshan's Krrish partnership with Yash Raj Films aim to minimize risks and costs while enhancing project viability in a changing entertainment landscape.
Cash-strapped film producers battling extreme uncertainty at the box office are now turning to big studios to partner on their old, popular IPs (intellectual properties) and take these franchises forward.
