Lockdown: Bollywood pushes fans to get creative with home-made content

NEW DELHI: The nationwide lockdown may have forced filmmakers to stay at home and suspend production but Bollywood is encouraging aspirants to get creative and participate in made-at-home, short-form contests.

Five prominent movie producers including Sajid Nadiadwala, Aanand L. Rai, Ekta Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari and Dinesh Vijan have rolled out a contest called India, Let’s Make a Film asking people to make a one-minute mobile film on themes like the good side of quarantine, hum honge kamyaab (we shall get past this), following safety norms--help, care and concern during lockdown--thanking frontline heroes like medical and police personnel or other interesting and innovative lockdown stories.

Calling it an effort to encourage the spirit of the nation, the contest requires people to stay at home and not step out to shoot their film and is an initiative by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, ad filmmaker Montoo Bassi and other creative heads who have specified that winning entries will be showcased on social media platforms.

“Glad to present this amazing initiative India, Let’s Make a Film. Make a one- minute inspiring film on your mobile while staying home," Kapoor tweeted on behalf of her collaborators.

Actor Suniel Shetty flagged has off an initiative by entertainment company FTC (Films Television Content) Media and Entertainment Ltd called FTC Short Film Challenge also asking people to come up with short-form content that they can shoot at home with their cellphones and upload the same on the firm’s website to win prizes.

“The power of creativity can never be locked down. This is an unbelievable opportunity for all the creative people out there," Shetty said in a video that he tweeted last week.

Short-form content made at home has become relevant in these times for Bollywood celebrities and entrepreneurs to keep engaging with their fans who will miss the opportunity to see their work in movie theatres at least for the next few months. Also, it is chance to add to the roster of limited content currently available online, challenges for which arise from the fact that no theatrical releases means no digital premieres either in the next couple of weeks and that the suspension of all production activities will start to impact the library of video streaming platforms too, in the near future.

