Lockdown: Bollywood stars engage with audiences in absence of films, brand deals

The most enthusiastic of them all seems to be actor Salman Khan who has come out with three songs within two months on his newly launched YouTube channel Being Salman Khan. The first, Pyar Karona, a coronavirus-themed track, spoke of hope and solidarity in these tough times. Khan followed it up with Tere Bina, a romantic song shot with Jacqueline Fernandez at his own Panvel farm where the two are staying during lockdown, and Bhai Bhai, that the actor dropped on Eid, batting for Hindu-Muslim brotherhood. Khan has not just sung but also written the lyrics for these tracks. 90s star Madhuri Dixit has also used the lockdown as an opportunity to come out with her debut single, Candle, an English language track that speaks of hope and positivity.