Lockdown drives streaming sites to add niche, foreign language cinema

Svetlana Naudiyal, director of content at MUBI, India, a streaming platform dedicated to niche, indie cinema that introduces a new offering everyday and launched in the country in 2019, said the service now has members from all over the country and not just from metropolitan areas. MUBI releases such as Bacurau (Portuguese), Ema (Spanish) and Portrait of a Lady on Fire (French) were among the most viewed titles on the service in India over the past year.