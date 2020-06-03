Lockdown: Streaming services innovate to keep content flowing

“OTT platforms already have a bank of content that was created prior to the lockdown, ensuring that we are able to offer fresh content to users. Our strategy of planning in advance has helped us ensure that our content pipeline for the year is ready," said Siddhartha Roy, chief operating officer, Hungama Digital Media that released two seasons of Comedycha Raada, a Marathi stand-up comedy special over April and May and is out with Bhootatlela, a horror comedy in Marathi and Hindi, this week, followed by Ratri ke Yatri, a Hindi anthology towards the end of the month. A non-scripted original show, Hungama Music Bus is also ready.