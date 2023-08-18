Multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza to return to India in 2024

Multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza to return to India in 20242 min read 18 Aug 2023, 11:23 AM IST
BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, will spearhead Lollapalooza India as promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.
New Delhi: Multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza will return to India in January 2024 after the Asia-first edition in Mumbai earlier this year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message