Multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza to return to India in 2024

New Delhi: Multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza will return to India in January 2024 after the Asia-first edition in Mumbai earlier this year.

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, will spearhead Lollapalooza India as promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents. Ticket sales for Lollapalooza India 2024 will open with a limited exclusive pre-sale for RuPay credit card holders on 23 August. The general on-sale of tickets for the festival be live for everyone starting 27 August.

Earlier this year, the festival brought together diverse musical genres, including pop, rock, hip-hop, indie, Electronic Dance Music (EDM), techno and new Indian sounds. It also saw several indie artists perform during the pre-festive and after parties that travelled across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Hyderabad.

Global and home-grown brands such as Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic, NEXA, RuPay, Levi’s and Bisleri Vedica Himalayan Spring Water along with Maharashtra Tourism will collaborate with the festival next year.

“Lollapalooza India emerged as a breath of fresh air within the live music landscape, introducing many firsts that were truly appreciated in its first-ever Asia edition hosted in India. The overwhelming response and incomparable avalanche of emotions that streamed amongst a thriving crowd in the inaugural edition, makes this announcement of a second edition of Lollapalooza India 2024 even more special for us," Owen Roncon, chief of business, live entertainment, BookMyShow said in a statement. About 28% of the audience for the festival were GenZ, with 35% of the crowd hailing from outside Mumbai. Around 60% of all transactions on BookMyShow were for a solo ticket to the festival. In fact, 23% of the overall Lollapalooza India 2023 transactions marked the first-time engagement of users on BookMyShow for entertainment, Roncon said.

India’s live events sector that has been seeing multiple ticketed events being organized in the entertainment space, is gradually bouncing back to pre-covid levels.

Industry experts say while corporate events have not resumed with the same vigour, weddings and government events and launches, besides ticketed events, are seeing full recovery. The live events industry was one of the hardest hit by the covid-19 pandemic. According to an older Mint report, organized events and activations is a ₹10,000 crore industry in India but if the unorganized segment is included, the industry size could be ₹5 trillion.

While certain categories such as corporate events may not have been able to catch up with pre-covid levels, with weddings and government launches, there has been more than enough work for those engaged in the live events sector since October last year.