Multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza to return to India in 2024

“Lollapalooza India emerged as a breath of fresh air within the live music landscape, introducing many firsts that were truly appreciated in its first-ever Asia edition hosted in India. The overwhelming response and incomparable avalanche of emotions that streamed amongst a thriving crowd in the inaugural edition, makes this announcement of a second edition of Lollapalooza India 2024 even more special for us," Owen Roncon, chief of business, live entertainment, BookMyShow said in a statement. About 28% of the audience for the festival were GenZ, with 35% of the crowd hailing from outside Mumbai. Around 60% of all transactions on BookMyShow were for a solo ticket to the festival. In fact, 23% of the overall Lollapalooza India 2023 transactions marked the first-time engagement of users on BookMyShow for entertainment, Roncon said.