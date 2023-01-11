Global music festival Lollapalooza has tied up with brands like Budweiser Beats Energy Drink, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer, NEXA, Bumble and Levi’s for its Asia edition to be held in Mumbai later this month. BookMyShow will serve as co-producer and promoter for the festival’s Indian edition, along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

As co-presenting sponsors, Budweiser Beats Energy Drink will be setting up a stage at the festival featuring music artistes. Meanwhile, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic, also co-presenting sponsors, will set up a Walkers & Co lounge where limited edition merchandise will be unveiled.

NEXA, Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail channel and co-presenting sponsors, will create a ‘NEXA Lounge’ including reserved tables, a complimentary curated culinary and beverage experience, limited front stage access with an open bar, valet and festival shuttles to the entry point, between the performance stages and more. NEXA cars customised in Lollapalooza themes will be seen on the streets of Indian metros such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune amongst others in the run-up to the festival. The company will also unveil a multi-episode YouTube series titled ‘NEXA Car-a-oke’ featuring conversations with popular music industry movers including Tejas, Brecilla, Mali, Siri and Kamakshi, hosted by Nikhil Kini.

Denim brand Levi’s joins the first edition of Lollapalooza India to host a pop-up ‘Tailorshop’ for fans to customize apparel with a range of services including panelling, screen printing and heat-press stickers. The company is also allowing fans to win 100 tickets to the festival with a purchase of Rs. 4999 until January 10 2023, in select stores or on its website.

Dating app Bumble will be showing up at Lollapalooza India 2023 with a photo-booth, charging stations and sweet treats, besides giving away merchandise to driving social media conversations.