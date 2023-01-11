Lollapalooza onboards brands for Asia edition in January1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 12:13 PM IST
Global music festival Lollapalooza has tied up with brands like Budweiser Beats Energy Drink, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer, NEXA, Bumble and Levi’s for its Asia edition to be held in Mumbai later this month. BookMyShow will serve as co-producer and promoter for the festival’s Indian edition, along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.