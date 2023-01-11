Lollapalooza onboards brands for Asia edition in January

NEXA, Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail channel and co-presenting sponsors, will create a ‘NEXA Lounge’ including reserved tables, a complimentary curated culinary and beverage experience, limited front stage access with an open bar, valet and festival shuttles to the entry point, between the performance stages and more. NEXA cars customised in Lollapalooza themes will be seen on the streets of Indian metros such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune amongst others in the run-up to the festival. The company will also unveil a multi-episode YouTube series titled ‘NEXA Car-a-oke’ featuring conversations with popular music industry movers including Tejas, Brecilla, Mali, Siri and Kamakshi, hosted by Nikhil Kini.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}