Long-format content consumption growing on YouTube in India as connected TV penetration deepens
SummaryAs Indians spend more time watching YouTube on connected TVs, long-format content, once overshadowed by Shorts, is gaining serious traction. For Google’s video platform, this shift is reshaping content strategy, creator monetization.
New Delhi: As short-form videos dominate smartphones and attention spans shrink, YouTube is seeing a surprising countertrend in India: surging consumption of long-form videos on connected TVs. This unexpected shift, executives say, is helping turn the world’s largest open video platform into the country’s biggest over-the-top (OTT) service in living rooms.