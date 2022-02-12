NEW DELHI: Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s comedy thriller Looop Lapeta notched up the fourth spot in Netflix’s top 10 non-English movie titles for the week ended 6 February. The film had 2.4 million viewing hours to its credit at last count. Directed by Aakash Bhatia and jointly produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari, it is the official Indian adaptation of German film Run Lola Run . Looop Lapeta has been in the number 10 list for films on Netflix in countries like India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and UAE, the platform said.

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s comedy thriller Looop Lapeta has notched up the fourth spot in Netflix’s top 10 non-English movie titles for the week of January 31 to February 6, 2022. The film had 2.4 million viewing hours to its credit at last count. Directed by Aakash Bhatia and jointly produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari, it is the official Indian adaptation of German film Run Lola Run. Looop Lapeta has been in the number 10 list for films on Netflix in countries like India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and UAE, the platform said.

Video streaming platforms are fast recognising the diversity of India as a nation and the importance of reaching out to Indians in their languages. Services, both local and foreign, are upping their dubbing game for marquee content. Looop Lapeta too is available in English, Tamil and Telugu besides Hindi.

People are inherently culturally curious, intrigued by stories from all over the world. And dubbing enables more people to discover and enjoy these great stories, Debra Chinn, director, international dubbing at Netflix had said in an earlier interview. The Reed Hastings-owned platform currently dubs and subtitles its content in up to 32 languages across the world.

“This (dubbing of digital content in multiple Indian languages) is an extension of the strategy adopted by studios for theatrical release," Jehil Thakkar, partner at Deloitte India had pointed out earlier. “It is a lesson they learnt to make offerings more attractive for a wider set of subscribers, and not just by pricing. This is especially true now when multiple generations of families are watching content at home together."

Pannu who made her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan’s comedy Chashme Buddoor (2013), saw her successful streak in Hindi cinema start with Neeraj Pandey's film Baby (2015), courtroom drama Pink and Kirti Kulhari and Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk. Critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Sujoy Ghosh's mystery thriller Badla, Game Over, a bilingual directed by Ashwin Saravanan, Mission Mangal which was about India's first interplanetary expedition and director Tushar Hiranandani's biographical film Saand Ki Aankh have followed more recently. Pannu’s last theatrical release was the 2020 drama Thappad. Thriller Haseen Dillruba had streamed on Netflix while sports drama Rashmi Rocket had premiered on ZEE5. too is available in English, Tamil and Telugu besides Hindi.

