Love Sex aur Dhoka 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Dibakar Banerjee's movie earned ₹ 5 lakh on sixth day after its release on April 26

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: After a nominal spike in its box office collection on Day 5, Dibakar Banerjee's movie managed to earn ₹5 lakh in India on its sixth day, ie Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie starring Sophia Choudhary and Urfi Javed, performed decently on its first five days. However, it witnessed a reduction in its earnings on Wednesday with a box office collection of ₹5 crore, according to Sacnilk, website tracking movie earnings

(More to come) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!