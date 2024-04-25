Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Dibakar Banerjee's movie starring Sophiya Chaudhary earns 5 lakh

Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Dibakar Banerjee's movie starring Sophiya Chaudhary earns ₹5 lakh

Livemint

Love Sex aur Dhoka 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Dibakar Banerjee's movie earned 5 lakh on sixth day after its release on April 26

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: After a nominal spike in its box office collection on Day 5, Dibakar Banerjee's movie managed to earn 5 lakh in India on its sixth day, ie Wednesday.

The movie starring Sophia Choudhary and Urfi Javed, performed decently on its first five days. However, it witnessed a reduction in its earnings on Wednesday with a box office collection of 5 crore, according to Sacnilk, website tracking movie earnings

(More to come)

