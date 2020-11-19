Low Bollywood output to affect film, theatre business in 2021

Pravin Chalikwar, a director at Priti Cinemas, a single-screen theatre in Parbhani, Maharashtra is one of the many exhibitors who have drastically altered their expectations for the year ahead. Compared to the 30 plus releases it is common for cinemas to see across languages per week, Chalikwar said he would be happy even if he gets two new offerings per week post April when he expects audiences to start trickling in. Overall, the business would greatly benefit if there are around six big-budget spectacles like Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior in 2021. “I’m not looking at any profits or real earnings, just keeping the business alive," Chalikwar said.