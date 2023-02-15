India’s podcast industry, which recorded massive growth during the strict covid-19 lockdowns, has failed to sustain the gains with its listener base plunging as much as 70% in line with the easing of the pandemic.

Considered nascent, the podcast industry’s biggest challenge is to get people to pay for audio content, which is also true for entertainment content in general.

Platform executives and media industry experts said while listeners have discovered genres such as fictional storytelling, mental health and spirituality, it is still difficult to make enough people pay for podcast content.

Also, the medium hasn’t traditionally found adequate skills, training or equipment in India. Further, most of the podcast content in India is still created in English, alienating several listeners. Brands, too, are associating primarily with English content for now. “A lot of people discovered podcasts during the lockdown, since it was easy to put them on especially while doing household chores, so it was a good start. Increasingly though, listeners either don’t have enough time now or have gone back to normal daily life," said Sreeraman Thiagarajan, chief executive officer at aawaz.com, a spoken-word and podcast network. While listenership is more consistent now, it cannot be compared to the spike seen in 2020, he added.

As is the case with any other form of media, podcast producers have faced good growth on shows that are already popular, but discovery remains a challenge and it is hard to break through the clutter and crack new shows, said Amit Doshi, head, IVM Podcasts-Pratilipi. He cited ‘What the Hell Navya’, a show featuring Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Jaya Bachchan as one of their big successes in the recent past.

“Supply is one of the issues; there is a lot of content getting created but overall quality remains uneven. Plus, most Indian podcasts are in English, so you’re essentially competing with international content," Doshi said, adding that the company’s local language podcasts, for instance, in Tamil, have been difficult to monetize.

There are logistical challenges as well as not all podcast creators have access to a studio and there is a craft to podcast creation that isn’t well known. Even though IVM saw traffic triple between 2021 and 2022, it is now going slow on the number of shows, and will bring out 15-21 shows this year, compared to 30 last year.

There are a couple of reasons why podcasts have not had their breakout moment in India yet, starting with the terminology itself, said Gautam Raj Anand, founder and CEO, Hubhopper, a podcast platform. “Podcast is a derivative of the words iPod and broadcast. When people first started to see podcasts, they saw it as a medium that was meant for people consuming content on Apple devices, which was a great marketing gimmick. But for countries like India, where there is less penetration of Apple products, it was alienating and the medium didn’t get a fast uptake compared to the West," he said.

Ashu Behl, senior vice-president, content and strategy, Pocket FM, an audio series platform, said the company has learnt that podcasts are great for conversations, but lack entertainment quotient. “Core challenges for the traditional podcast space were lack of engaging and exclusive content, appealing only to niche user groups and only dependence on ad or sponsorship-led monetization model," he said.

Deepti Ahuja, content head for HT Smartcast, concurred, and said that podcasting is a comparatively new medium in India.

“Even though a significant chunk of the population listens to podcasts, there is a knowledge gap in their awareness regarding the medium and its nitty-gritties. This gap isn’t just for listeners. Research shows a 16% higher engagement for brand mentions in podcasts as compared to other mediums," she said.