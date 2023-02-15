Lull in podcast space post pandemic as listeners drift away

Also, the medium hasn’t traditionally found adequate skills, training or equipment in India. Further, most of the podcast content in India is still created in English, alienating several listeners. Brands, too, are associating primarily with English content for now. “A lot of people discovered podcasts during the lockdown, since it was easy to put them on especially while doing household chores, so it was a good start. Increasingly though, listeners either don’t have enough time now or have gone back to normal daily life," said Sreeraman Thiagarajan, chief executive officer at aawaz.com, a spoken-word and podcast network. While listenership is more consistent now, it cannot be compared to the spike seen in 2020, he added.