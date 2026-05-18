Lured by theatrical returns, digital players foray into big screen cinema

Despite being infamous for box office volatility, the theatrical business is fast drawing digital-first players seeking scale beyond streaming.
Kuku, the digital entertainment company behind platforms like Kuku FM and Kuku TV, has announced its expansion into theatrical-led cinema with its first Hindi feature film, Indian Institute of Zombies.
Firms like Collective Media Network and TVF (The Viral Fever), known for OTT and digital projects, also have theatrical releases scheduled.
Industry experts say that while cinema remains unpredictable in the short term, films continue to be one of the most powerful formats for building large-scale intellectual property and cultural relevance.
Beyond box office
Digital-first companies are not looking at films only through the lens of theatrical box office—they see them as long-term content assets that can travel across streaming, satellite, music, and international platforms. For many, film production is a natural extension of an ecosystem already built around audience data, creators, and cross-platform storytelling.