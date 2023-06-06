Lust Stories 2 teaser was released on Tuesday by Netflix with the announcement of the second season of the hit anthology and showcases stellar nine performers. The second edition of the anthology will star actors like Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome, and Kumud Mishra.

Lust Stories 2 by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment is a collection of stories that portray relationships through women's perspectives. The first season of Lust Stories was nominated in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series and Best Drama Series categories for the International Emmy Awards.

Lust Stories 2 will be helmed by some exceptional directors- Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh.

The teaser of Lust Stories 2, which was released on Tuesday became the new talking point among viewers as it promises to touch on the taboo topics like lust from female perspectives.

“We are proud to bring to our audiences the second edition of our Emmy Nominated anthology, Lust Stories 2. We have seen all the films that we have done with Netflix like Mission Majnu, Lust Stories, Paava Kadhaigal, Raat Akeli Hai and Dhamaka, being recognized and loved by a global audience, making it the ideal platform for Lust Stories 2. Working with Netflix and Ashi Dua once again on this much-loved anthology made the entire process that much better and we can’t wait for our audiences to see the film," Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP said.

"The critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories returns with four new, captivating stories from some of the most credible directors in the industry. The first franchise ignited meaningful conversations and the second anthology has even more bold, diverse, and progressive stories from different parts of India. Lust Stories 2 showcases filmmaking at its best and we look forward to presenting the new films to our audiences," Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, of Original Films, Netflix India said.