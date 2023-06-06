Lust Stories 2 teaser: Kajol, Neena Gupta, Vijay Varma, Kumud Mishra perk up Netflix's hit anthology2 min read 06 Jun 2023, 06:49 PM IST
The first season of Netflix's Lust Stories was nominated in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series and Best Drama Series categories for the International Emmy Awards
Lust Stories 2 teaser was released on Tuesday by Netflix with the announcement of the second season of the hit anthology and showcases stellar nine performers. The second edition of the anthology will star actors like Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome, and Kumud Mishra.
