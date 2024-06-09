Industry
Luxury-format cinemas: Where tickets cost an arm, and popcorn, a leg
Lata Jha 10 min read 09 Jun 2024, 04:55 PM IST
Summary
- PVR Inox, Cinepolis India and Miraj Entertainment are working on the future of cinema—luxurious spaces that combine the best sound, projection, food and lounge areas. Heard of the bar named after Jay Gatsby? Going ahead, the movie itself may not be the most critical part of the experience.
Mumbai/New Delhi:It’s business as usual at Eros Cinema in Churchgate, Mumbai, on a warm Tuesday morning, as it has been for the past 86 years. A film production team is scanning the premises for a premiere scheduled to take place over the weekend; the veteran director and some other members of the team will interact with the audience after the special screening, they say. Meanwhile, the staff prepares for the next show of Hollywood action flick Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the only film playing through the day that week.
