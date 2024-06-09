Luxury-format cinemas: Where tickets cost an arm, and popcorn, a leg

However, the big question is, with chains increasingly going premium and even regular properties known to cost more than the average Indian can afford, has a significant chunk of the population been completely locked out of the theatre experience? Will cinema in India leave the common man out? It certainly appears so. The operational heads at multiplex chains say their elite clientele do not really care about the price, implying that the high rates assure them they will be rubbing shoulders only with their own class and won’t have to mingle with ‘the great unwashed’.