New Delhi: Maddock Films, producer of films like Hindi Medium, Bala and Roohi, has acquired rights to Anuja Chauhan’s murder mystery novel Club You To Death. Founder Dinesh Vijan said in a statement the cast for the film will be announced soon.

To be sure, Bollywood has churned out several films based on literary work, over the years, including Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer Fitoor (based on Great Expectations), Bombay Velvet (based on Mumbai Fables), 2 States based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel by the same name.

Filmmakers and producers are now using the tried and tested tactic for web shows too. Film production house Abundantia Entertainment has bought the rights of author Ashwin Sanghi’s historical science fiction thriller Keepers of the Kalachakra to adapt into a multi-season web series.

Earlier, producer Sheetal Talwar had announced that he had bought the rights to Shashi Tharoor’s book Why I Am a Hindu. American streaming site Netflix has already adapted sports drama Selection Day, spy thriller The Bard of Blood, dystopian novel Leila and Salman Rushdie’s classic Midnight’s Children, after its success with Vikram Chandra’s crime thriller Sacred Games. SonyLIV has also seen much traction for its crime drama Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story that was based on The Scam.

In the past, a producer could easily plagiarize a Western film and adapt it for the local audience. But as the globe has shrunk, thanks to digital media, the next best option is to buy books and adapt them, media experts point out. Plus, a lot of these books are already successful, so there is a proven target audience for the concept, which may overlap on the web.

Media experts say costs for rights vary depending on the published success of the book, genre and uniqueness.





