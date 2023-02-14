Maddock Films acquires rights to Harinder Sikka’s book ‘Vichhoda’
Maddock Films, known for movies like Bhediya, Stree and Bala, has acquired the rights to author Harinder Sikka’s book Vichhoda
Maddock Films, known for movies like Bhediya, Stree and Bala, has acquired the rights to author Harinder Sikka’s book Vichhoda. Sikka’s book Calling Sehmat was earlier adapted into Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi.
