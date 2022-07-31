Based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994, ‘Rocketry’ was released in theatres on July 1
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday met actor R Madhavan who is basking on the success of his recently released film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Rajinikanth also met Nambi Narayanan (on whom the movie's based). The legendary actor felicitated both Madhavan and Narayanan at his residence.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday met actor R Madhavan who is basking on the success of his recently released film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Rajinikanth also met Nambi Narayanan (on whom the movie's based). The legendary actor felicitated both Madhavan and Narayanan at his residence.
Sharing his life's one of the most special moments on Instagram, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor wrote, "When you get the blessings from a one-man industry & the very Legend himself, in the presence of another Legend .. it's a moment etched for eternity. Thank you for your kindest words and affection #rajnikanth sir. This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you as does the whole world".
Sharing his life's one of the most special moments on Instagram, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor wrote, "When you get the blessings from a one-man industry & the very Legend himself, in the presence of another Legend .. it's a moment etched for eternity. Thank you for your kindest words and affection #rajnikanth sir. This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you as does the whole world".
Madhavan also touched Rajinikanth's feet and sought his blessings.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here's the post:
On July 4, Rajinikanth also praised Madhavan and said the film must be shown to the youth of the country.
"The film 'Rocketry' is a must-watch movie, especially for young people. In his directorial debut, Madhavan has proven that he is equal to ace directors. He has shown Padma Bhushan awardee Nambi Narayanan's sacrifices and sufferings in the most realistic manner. I thank and appreciate him for making such a movie," Rajinikanth shared a note written in Tamil on Twitter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Later in the day, Madhavan posted a video on the microblogging site thanking the superstar for his praise.
"I don't know what to say and (the credit goes to) Nambi Narayanan sir and the full team," the actor said in Tamil.
"I really don't know what to say. Thank you Rajini sir. It's people like you that make it so worth it. Much love and respect to you," he further said in the clip.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Soon after Madhavan shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section.
"So well deserved," actor Tisca Chopra commented.
"What a moment! The amazing reward for an amazing movie and of course the amazing hero," a fan wrote.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994, "Rocketry" was released in theatres on July 1. The film features Madhavan in the lead role of scientist Nambi Narayanan.
The movie was shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia, and Serbia. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya played cameos in the film. The film's Tamil version had south star Suriya in a guest appearance, while its Hindi version featured Shah Rukh Khan in the same role.
"Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" is produced by Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
'Rocketry' was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.