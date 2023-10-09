Madison Media appoints Rob Norman as adviser to accelerate digital transformation
Norman comes with experience in the digital space - having been global head of digital at GroupM and also CEO of GroupM, North America. Currently, he is an independent Board member at Piano, MiQ, Simpli.fi, Knotch, Zeotap and a few other digital first companies.
Media agency Madison Media, part of communications agency Madison World, has announced the appointment of Rob Norman as an advisor to accelerate digital transformation at key clients.
