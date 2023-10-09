Madison Media appoints Rob Norman as adviser to accelerate digital transformation

Media agency Madison Media, part of communications agency Madison World, has announced the appointment of Rob Norman as an advisor to accelerate digital transformation at key clients.

Norman comes with experience in the digital space - having been global head of digital at GroupM and also CEO of GroupM, North America. Currently, he is an independent Board member at Piano, MiQ, Simpli.fi, Knotch, Zeotap and a few other digital first companies.

Norman will offer advisory services to Madison’s clients, introduce the agency to new tools, concepts and workflows, the company said.

“We are delighted to have Rob join us as a strategic advisor in the digital transformation space and am sure he will add a lot of value to our teams and our clients. The advertising world has turned digital. India with a digital share of adex at 40% tracks a little behind the global average of 55% and we hope with Rob’s help to offer world beating thought leadership to our clients," Madison World’s chairman, Sam Balsara, said in a statement.

Vikram Sakhuja, partner and group CEO, Madison Media and OOH (out-of-home) said he has worked with Norman for many years and his insights, clarity of thought and approach to clients’ businesses has been inspiring. “I’m thrilled to be able to partner with him again in helping build the business of Madison’s clients," Sakhuja said in a statement.

Norman said he has known Balsara, Sakhuja and Madison for many years. “I am a great admirer of the business and its leadership. Independent, entrepreneurial organizations are well placed to innovate with speed and agility. I am excited to spend more time in India, it’s a country I love and a country rich in opportunity," he said in a statement.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!