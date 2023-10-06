Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is likely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. Ranbir Kapoor was supposed to appear before the probe agency on Thursday but has requested one week time to appear before the ED. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to ED lawyer Saurabh Pandey, "Mahadev app is a betting portal and it is a case of money laundering. Raipur ED office started the probe and four people were arrested. As the probe proceeded further, the names of many people came to light, and we issued summons to a few people. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's name has also come up so we issued a summon under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), he didn't appear today but through email, he requested one week time. We will see what needs to be done further".

As per the ANI news agency, Ranbir Kapoor had allegedly carried out promotional activities for the Mahadev betting app. In this case, ED also suspects several other A-lister celebrities and certain sports personalities who promoted the app.

Yesterday, ED summoned comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Huma Qureshi in connection with the Mahadev betting app case.

What is Mahadev's betting app case? This year in February, a lavish wedding was held in the United Arab Emirates that caught the attention of the ED as the entire money-around ₹200 crore- spent on the bash was paid entirely in cash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At his wedding held in Ras Al-Khaimah, Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the promoters of the Mahadev Online Book Betting app, hired private jets to ferry family members from Nagpur to the UAE and paid celebrities from the Indian film industry to perform, according to the ED.

Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal operated the company from Dubai but actually hailed from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh. It was allegedly using the online book betting application to enrol new users, create IDs and launder money through a layered web of benami bank accounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ED investigation has shown that the Mahadev Online Book App operates by franchising "Panel/Branches" to their known associates on a 70-30 profit ratio, the ED said.

Large-scale hawala operations are done to siphon off the proceeds of betting to offshore accounts, it had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A huge expenditure in cash has also been incurred in India for advertising betting websites to attract new users and franchise (panel) seekers, it had said.

What is Mahadev's betting app? Mahadev Online Book Betting app is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enrol new users, create user IDs, and the laundering of money through a layered web of benami bank accounts.

