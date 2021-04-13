Maharashtra government halts all film, TV shoots

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : The Maharashtra government has ordered all film, television and web show shoots to be halted in light of the increasing covid-19 cases in the state. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a prohibitory order under Section 144 on Wednesday evening for 15 days, while refusing to term it as a lockdown, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

In an attempt to carry shoots on safely, the Indian Films and TV Producers Council had said in a statement earlier this week that all the producers of ongoing projects have been asked to conduct RT-PCR or Antigen tests for the crews they’re currently working with. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an attempt to carry shoots on safely, the Indian Films and TV Producers Council had said in a statement earlier this week that all the producers of ongoing projects have been asked to conduct RT-PCR or Antigen tests for the crews they're currently working with.

JD Majethia, chairman of the TV and web wing had said that while television broadcasters have borne the cost of tests, all the guidelines are being followed scrupulously and producers have been urged to create a bio-bubble on the sets and for post-production facilities for total safety.

In view of the stringent measures adopted by the entertainment industry, producers and companies were hoping the government would not impose any lockdown on shoots being carried out in Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To be sure, the move brings the Indian entertainment industry that has already borne massive losses for the past one year, to a grinding halt. While the television industry declined by 13% over 2020, filmed entertainment fell by 62% according to a Ficci EY report.

Karan Taurani, research analyst at Elara Capital Ltd said TV shows will be most impacted by this move, specifically Marathi and Hindi-based fiction and non fiction shows.

“TV broadcasters generally have a buffer of 10-15 days before a fresh episode is a shown, hence the impact willl be minimal if this restriction stays for 15 days, however in case of any extension , it will have a negative impact for broadcasters," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}