NEW DELHI : Movie theatres are expecting increased footfalls and business from entertainment avenues, including cinemas allowed to remain open 24 hours following a Maharashtra government order in late September. This could help attract more working professionals to late-night shows and pave the way for similar strategies in other metros, benefiting cinema earnings by 25-30% if implemented well. The move, however, would require big-ticket, compelling movie content on a regular basis, exhibitors said. Further, manpower costs could pose a challenge.

In the past, big-ticket films such as Avatar have run early morning shows, but these have been rare exceptions.

Key Takeaways The 24/7 cinema policy in Maharashtra is projected by industry players to increase cinema earnings by 25-30% if successfully implemented.

The key audiences expected to drive this growth are young audiences and working professionals seeking flexible, late-night entertainment options.

The financial success of the policy is heavily reliant on a consistent supply of big-ticket blockbusters to draw crowds for non-traditional showtimes.

Challenges include managing increased manpower costs, ensuring safety and transport support for late-night patrons, and finding consistent footfalls outside of peak hours.

The Maharashtra decision could be a blueprint for similar policies in other major metropolitan and youth-centric cities in India like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

“For years, we’ve wanted the flexibility to use our screens beyond traditional timings, and now it’s possible. Imagine the energy of a midnight premiere or the charm of a late-night marathon becoming a regular feature—it puts us on par with entertainment hubs across the world'" said Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director, Miraj Entertainment Ltd, a company that operates multiplexes.

"For an operator, it means managing assets better, and for audiences, it means more choice, more convenience, and enhanced experiences," he added.

Mendiratta agreed operations will need smart planning, but argued that the upside far outweighs the challenges. “Cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad could also benefit from similar policies because of their young population and strong movie culture. Tourist places like Goa can make late-night entertainment a part of their overall experience. What’s important is that safety and transport support go hand in hand with such policies. If that happens, cinemas can truly become 24/7 spaces for leisure, culture and community across India," he added.

New audiences

Entertainment industry experts emphasize that young audiences, students, Gen Z, and professionals who work late or enjoy the city’s nightlife will be the first to embrace this change. The move gives people who finish work late or unwind after long hours the option to catch a show on their own schedule, something that wasn’t possible earlier.

Big, fan-driven films—Bollywood blockbusters, Hollywood tentpoles and pan-India releases—will benefit the most, as audiences love the thrill of a midnight screening. Theatre owners also see genres like horror, thrillers and cult classics finding a new, loyal late-night crowd.

Yusuf Shaikh, founder and CEO of the low-cost theatre chain Janta Cinema, outlined several strategies to attract young crowds, including aggressive ticket pricing, loyalty programmes, and using the theatres as venues for birthdays and cocktail parties. “It could open up a whole new world for niche and rare world cinema too," Shaikh added.

That said, several experts remain sceptical. Given that movie theatres have historically seen traction only after late afternoon, and that too when a big-ticket film is on offer, it remains to be seen if all-day shows will even find takers. Further, many metros located in north India grapple with an extremely cold climate towards the end of the year when late-night shows are cancelled. The move, therefore, may not make sense for too many metros if extended.

“We’ll adopt this selectively and responsibly. Running 24/7 won’t make sense every day; it will depend on content lineup, footfall patterns, and practical considerations like staffing, security, transport, and overall operating costs. Our approach will be to pilot extended hours where it benefits audiences, learn from the response, and scale thoughtfully," said Satwik Lele, COO, Mukta A2 Cinemas.