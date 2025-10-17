Maharashtra’s 24/7 operations could help boost cinema business, pave the way for other metros
Maharashtra's decision to allow cinemas to operate 24 hours could boost cinema attendance by 25-30%. This move may attract young audiences and professionals, but requires compelling content and careful planning. Challenges include staffing and climate considerations in northern metros.
NEW DELHI : Movie theatres are expecting increased footfalls and business from entertainment avenues, including cinemas allowed to remain open 24 hours following a Maharashtra government order in late September. This could help attract more working professionals to late-night shows and pave the way for similar strategies in other metros, benefiting cinema earnings by 25-30% if implemented well. The move, however, would require big-ticket, compelling movie content on a regular basis, exhibitors said. Further, manpower costs could pose a challenge.