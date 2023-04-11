Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Industry / Media /  Mahesh Babu’s next to release in January 2024

Mahesh Babu’s next to release in January 2024

1 min read . 11:14 AM IST Lata Jha
Trivikram Srinivas will be released on 13 January (Mint)

Babu, who has announced his new untitled film with director Trivikram Srinivas, was last seen in drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata in 2022

Telugu star Mahesh Babu has announced that his new untitled film with director Trivikram Srinivas will be released on 13 January 2024. Babu was last seen in drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata in 2022.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu has announced that his new untitled film with director Trivikram Srinivas will be released on 13 January 2024. Babu was last seen in drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata in 2022.

Son of Telugu actor Krishna, Babu had appeared as a child artiste in films such as Needa (1979) Shankharavam (1987), Bazaar Rowdy (1988), Mugguru Kodukulu (1988) and Gudachari 117 (1989). He made his debut as a lead actor in 1999 with the film Raja Kumarudu, directed by K. Raghavendra Rao co-starring Preity Zinta which was a commercial success. Box office failures such as Yuvaraju, Vamsi, Takkari Donga and Bobby followed but his first big breakthrough happened with director Gunasekhar’s Okkadu co-starring Bhumika Chawla in 2003, the highest grossing Telugu film of the year, which he built on with another action blockbuster Pokiri three years later.

Son of Telugu actor Krishna, Babu had appeared as a child artiste in films such as Needa (1979) Shankharavam (1987), Bazaar Rowdy (1988), Mugguru Kodukulu (1988) and Gudachari 117 (1989). He made his debut as a lead actor in 1999 with the film Raja Kumarudu, directed by K. Raghavendra Rao co-starring Preity Zinta which was a commercial success. Box office failures such as Yuvaraju, Vamsi, Takkari Donga and Bobby followed but his first big breakthrough happened with director Gunasekhar’s Okkadu co-starring Bhumika Chawla in 2003, the highest grossing Telugu film of the year, which he built on with another action blockbuster Pokiri three years later.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

In 2011, Babu collaborated with Srinu Vaitla for the film Dookudu, which was inspired in part by the 2003 German tragicomedy film Good Bye, Lenin!, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and in 2012, played the role of a mafia kingpin in the film Businessman, co-starring Kajal Aggarwal. His more recent work includes action drama film Srimanthudu (2015) co-starring Shruti Haasan that he also co-produced, the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Spyder (2017), directed by A. R. Murugadoss, which marked his Tamil cinema debut, political action drama Bharat Ane Nenu (2018) directed by Koratala Siva and co-starring Kiara Advani, and action drama Maharshi (2019).

MINT PREMIUMSee All

His 2020 film Sarileru Neekevvaru had collected Rs. 260 crore in worldwide box office collections, becoming one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. The actor has endorsed brands such as Thums Up, Close-Up and Provogue in the past.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP