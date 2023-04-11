Mahesh Babu’s next to release in January 2024

Mahesh Babu’s next to release in January 20241 min read . 11:14 AM IST
Telugu star Mahesh Babu has announced that his new untitled film with director Trivikram Srinivas will be released on 13 January 2024. Babu was last seen in drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata in 2022.
Son of Telugu actor Krishna, Babu had appeared as a child artiste in films such as Needa (1979) Shankharavam (1987), Bazaar Rowdy (1988), Mugguru Kodukulu (1988) and Gudachari 117 (1989). He made his debut as a lead actor in 1999 with the film Raja Kumarudu, directed by K. Raghavendra Rao co-starring Preity Zinta which was a commercial success. Box office failures such as Yuvaraju, Vamsi, Takkari Donga and Bobby followed but his first big breakthrough happened with director Gunasekhar’s Okkadu co-starring Bhumika Chawla in 2003, the highest grossing Telugu film of the year, which he built on with another action blockbuster Pokiri three years later.
In 2011, Babu collaborated with Srinu Vaitla for the film Dookudu, which was inspired in part by the 2003 German tragicomedy film Good Bye, Lenin!, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and in 2012, played the role of a mafia kingpin in the film Businessman, co-starring Kajal Aggarwal. His more recent work includes action drama film Srimanthudu (2015) co-starring Shruti Haasan that he also co-produced, the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Spyder (2017), directed by A. R. Murugadoss, which marked his Tamil cinema debut, political action drama Bharat Ane Nenu (2018) directed by Koratala Siva and co-starring Kiara Advani, and action drama Maharshi (2019).
His 2020 film Sarileru Neekevvaru had collected Rs. 260 crore in worldwide box office collections, becoming one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. The actor has endorsed brands such as Thums Up, Close-Up and Provogue in the past.