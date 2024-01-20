Main Atal Hoon Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi’s Vajpayee biopic gets lukewarm response, mints ₹1 crore
Main Atal Hoon Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi’s movie, Main Atal Hoon, opened with a lukewarm response at the box office. The biopic of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, directed by Ravi Jadhav, earned ₹1 crore on its release day.
