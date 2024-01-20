Main Atal Hoon Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi’s movie, Main Atal Hoon, opened with a lukewarm response at the box office. The biopic of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, directed by Ravi Jadhav, earned ₹1 crore on its release day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The morning shows of the Bollywood movie had 6.11% occupancy, the afternoon shows 8.28% and the evening shows 8.28%. The night shows had the maximum occupancy rate of 14.87%.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: Movies, web series to watch over the weekend Among major cities, Chennai had the maximum occupancy rate at 32.67%. Hyderabad comes close second with 22.50%. Pune (15%), Bengaluru (14.50%) and Jaipur (10%) come next. Mumbai (9%), Delhi NCR (8.25%) and Kolkata (7.75%) also show weak occupancy rates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Main Atal Hoon reviews The Hindustan Times has called Pankaj Tripathi “terrific" in the “sloppy, oversimplified biopic". “Despite all the flaws and loopholes, it's Pankaj's solid performance that doesn't make you blink an eye and keeps you invested in the film. As Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the actor puts a terrific show and displays a myriad of emotions," Monika Rawal Kukreja wrote.

Also Read: Animal OTT release in trouble? Delhi HC summons Netflix, T-Series “The release of the film in this election year is certainly no coincidence," wrote Times Now, “Main Atal Hoon examines Vajpayee's contribution to India as a statesman but it isn't able to balance that properly with what he was as a regular man as well."

“While Pankaj Tripathi’s imitation of Vajpayee’s particular speaking style and body language is spot-on, his character has as much weight as an election poster," wrote Scroll.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie’s screenplay is “shaky", but the director’s work is “commendable", as per India Today. “If you can survive the slow-paced first half, the second half will seem like a good watch," it added.

The Times of India also mentioned the slow pace in the first half while calling it a “visual treat". “The film’s narrative, treatment, and stellar portrayal by Pankaj Tripathi will leave you enamoured," the publication wrote.

“His first half compels us to yawn with less impressive dialogues but the second half depicts the true valour of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and weaves a pure intent to declare Ayodhya as Ram Janmabhoomi. It picks up like how and somehow stays with you strongly," wrote Free Press Journal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!