Main Atal Hoon Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee movie earns ₹1.80 crore on Saturday
Pankaj Tripathi's movie, Main Atal Hoon, earned ₹1.80 crore on its second day at the box office, bringing the total collection to ₹2.95 crore.
Main Atal Hoon Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi’s movie, Main Atal Hoon, opened with a lukewarm response at the box office. On the first Saturday, The biopic of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, directed by Ravi Jadhav, earned ₹1.80 crore. On its release day, the movie did the business of ₹1.15 crore. So, the total collection stands at ₹2.95 crore.