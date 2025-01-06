Box-office blues spur film studios to sew up deals with digital content houses
SummaryWhile Yash Raj Films has announced a deal with Posham Pa Pictures, known for OTT titles like Kaala Paani and Maamla Legal Hai, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Banijay Asia, a part of Banijay Entertainment, have partnered to create original web series and films, at an investment of ₹100 crore.
At a time when few films have been able to make a splash at the box office, making producers cagey about taking new projects to the floors, a string of unlikely partnerships have taken shape recently between mainstream film studios and independent digital content houses to spice up their entertainment offerings.