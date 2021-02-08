Majority Indians against celebrities tweeting on farmer's protest, IIHB study

Majority of Indians believe that celebrities should not have sided with the government on the controversial farm bills issue, according a survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB), a Mumbai-based think tank.

The firm conducted a telephonic survey with 227 people

to gauge consumer sentiment on celebrities, who have been silent on the ongoing farmer protests issue, sharing the external affairs ministry’s statement which slammed global celebrities such as Rihanna and Greta Thunberg for their comments on the ongoing farm stir.

Around 69% respondents said that celebrities should not have tweeted on the farmer's protest siding with the government while 8% were undecided. Majority of them also believe that celebrities can use their status to mediate between government and the protesting farmers with 62% agreeing that celebrities can help in resolving the issue. However, 29% respondents said that the celebrities are not willing to act as a mediator because they will not get paid.

There is a clear consensus among people that celebrities are willing to sell anything or associate with any cause if they are being paid. Around 73% agreed with the hashtag #IndianSellebrities which has been used across social media to troll actors and cricketers for their posts on farm bills, after international celebrities called out Indian government on the ongoing farmer protests. These similar-worded posts urged people to “not fall for false propaganda against India" and to “take a comprehensive view of things" using hastags like #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Celebs including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Saina Nehwal, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, and Suniel Shetty among others were a part of the coordinated social media campaign.

"Celebrities are losing sheen. The pandemic has eroded the overall glitz and glamour at one level; trust too has declined significantly as no celebrity showed any great humanitarian dimension during the lockdown. That they are all guns-for-hire seems to be gaining ground," said Sandeep Goyal, chief mentor at IIHB.

