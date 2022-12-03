Majority of India’s podcast listeners heard their first podcasts in past 12 months: Survey

NEW DELHI: India’s podcast industry has amassed several new listeners over the past 12 months, with 81% of them having heard their first podcasts during the period, according a recent survey by IVM Podcasts in association with InMobi Pulse and InMobi group-owned Glance.
NEW DELHI: India’s podcast industry has amassed several new listeners over the past 12 months, with 81% of them having heard their first podcasts during the period, according a recent survey by IVM Podcasts in association with InMobi Pulse and InMobi group-owned Glance.
The report surveyed 3,200 Indian podcast listeners with a 70:30 gender split between men and women.
The report surveyed 3,200 Indian podcast listeners with a 70:30 gender split between men and women.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Further, 73% of Indian audiences listen to English language podcasts and 40% of the 35-plus audience tuned in for the first time over the last six months. The top three favourite podcast genres were news policy (62%), comedy and entertainment (53%) and business and finance (47%). 97% of podcast audiences are tuning in from their smartphones and 56% trust brands advertised on podcasts.
Post the covid-19 pandemic, quite a few changes have been seen in podcast consumption. For example, 65% reported tuning into podcasts on their commutes pre-pandemic which shifted to 35% of listeners doing so post pandemic. Another post pandemic trend includes a higher number of listeners tuning into podcasts on weekends.
Further, 60% of audiences said they pay attention to content in podcasts over most other mediums and 47% of the podcast audience reported that they listened to podcasts while doing nothing else.
“Over the last few years, we have been seeing changes in the podcasting universe and felt hamstrung by a lack of data. There are quite a few new, unexpected insights which will be used to shape our content and business strategies as we go ahead. The findings will help us revisit perceptions about audience profiles and help in creating original and fresh concepts," Amit Doshi, head, IVM Podcasts - Pratilipi said in a statement.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.