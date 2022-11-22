Majority of Indians prefer to watch ad-supported content

With streamers only willing to pay for an average of 2.2 subscriptions, corresponding to approximately ₹281 per service, there is no indication that streamers are prepared to pay for more services in the future, the report says. With subscription fatigue kicking in and economic factors squeezing wallets, new SVoD services may only be added at the expense of existing ones, making more space for AVoD viewership to accelerate further. In fact, streaming platforms deliver better advertising engagement than other media with streamers reporting that they are more attentive to ads on streaming platforms (64%) than they are to video ads across social channels (18%) or websites (18%).