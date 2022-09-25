Makers of Vikram Vedha opt for affordable pricing strategy

Producers of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha have likewise reported a change in ticket costs as the film will be released soon. A statement read, “The producers of the film Reliance Entertainment have opted for an affordable pricing strategy, hoping to make Vikram Vedha a budget friendly movie watching experience for the masses." The statement did not clarify how the tickets would be priced but added that “the pricing strategy will be more affordable than that of Blockbuster films released post pandemic".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}