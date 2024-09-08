Malayalam actor Vinayakan arrested at Hyderabad airport for ’rude behaviour’

Malayalam actor Vinayakan was arrested at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGI) in Hyderabad on Saturday evening after causing a disturbance and misbehaving with airport gate staff.

'Jailer' fame Vinayakan, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, was behaving uncontrollably at a public place, police said.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reported that the Malayalam actor, who had arrived in Hyderabad from Kochi and was on his way to Goa, allegedly argued and spoke rudely with the gate staff of an airline on Saturday evening.

"The actor was under the influence of alcohol and created a significant disturbance. We have registered a case accordingly," ANI quoted CISF Inspector Inspector K Balaraju as saying.

The Malayalam actor was subsequently handed over to the RGI airport police, and a case was filed against him under the City Police Act.

“The CISF handed him over to the RGI Airport Police and we have registered a case under the City Police Act,” Hyderabad airport police said.

The aiprort police added that he would be let off after questioning.

It is not the first time that theMalayalam actor has been in trouble. Last year, Vinayakan was arrested for allegedly obstructing the duty of a police officer and issuing threats and verbal abuse in an inebriated state. He had allegedly created a ruckus at the Ernakulam Town North police station, where he was summoned by the police over a dispute with his wife at his apartment.

He had stoked controversy in the past for allegedly using disparaging words against former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Vinayakan has acted in Malayalam films like "Kammatipaadam" and "Thottappan", showcasing his versatility as a character actor. He was awarded National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram'