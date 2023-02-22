Malayalam actress Subi Suresh passes away at 41 due to liver-related ailments
- Subi started her career as a mimicry artist in the Cochin Kalabhavan troupe years ago and gradually carved a niche in the entertainment industry.
Malayalam actor-comedian Subi Suresh is no more. She was 41.
