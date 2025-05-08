Malayalam cinema bucks trend, doubles box office revenue as other regional language films falter
SummaryThe Malayalam film industry has thrived so far in 2025, achieving box office success with hits like L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, attributed to a strong movie-going culture and the exploration of diverse genres.
Malayalam movies have had a smashing year so far as Hindi and increasingly Tamil and Telugu films see big-star productions falter at the box office and Marathi and Bengali cinema grapple with the lack of innovation and discovery.
