Malayalam film ‘Erida’ launches on Amazon Prime Video

With theatres having reopened in key territories now, a number of filmmakers are looking at locking dates for theatrical releases. However, the backlog over the past year-and-a-half may result in inadequate showcasing for several ready projects. Though trade experts say the resumption of big-screen releases will gradually mean an end to the aggressive turn video streaming platforms had taken to acquire films for direct digital premieres, some producers are likely to take the OTT route for projects that may not find viable showcasing in cinemas.