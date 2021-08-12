NEW DELHI:Malayalam film Home will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 19 August. The family drama has been produced by Vijay Babu of Friday Film House and helmed by writer-director Rojin Thomas. It stars Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi and Vijay Babu in lead roles, along with Manju Pillai, Nalsen, Kainakary Thankaraj, KPAC Lalitha, Srikanth Murali, Johny Antony, Pauly Wilson, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Anoop Menon, Aju Varghese, Kiran Aravindhakshan, Chithra and Priyanka Nair in pivotal roles.

“The unprecedented success of recent Malayalam movies on our service is a testament of the rising affinity for this cinema across the country. We are extremely glad to collaborate with Friday Film House again who support us in our continued efforts to bring well-crafted stories from Malayalam industry to a larger audience on Amazon Prime Video," Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video, India said in a statement.

Actor-producer Vijay Babu said the film’s release on Amazon Prime Video will help it reach a global audience allowing them to enjoy Malayalam cinema.

To be sure, movies in the four south Indian languages, including their dubbed Hindi versions, are bringing big returns for streaming platforms, contributing to 10-25% of overall viewership, following the trend of their popularity on satellite television. While niche, experimental films have been discovered beyond their native states on one hand, mass-market offerings starring top names such as Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and MX Player have also grabbed eyeballs, as families come together to watch stars.

Action, thriller and romance remain big genres, followed by drama and horror. While the southern industries bet big on larger-than-life characters and mainstream entertainment, the pandemic has also opened up possibilities to take the digital route for many films that could not wait for theatrical showcasing.

