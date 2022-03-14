Malayalam film ‘Lalitham Sundaram’ to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 18 March

The year 2021 saw OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms witness films in the four south Indian languages, including their dubbed versions, break out, comprising as much as 10% of overall viewing minutes. Further, north Indian states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) make up 75% of viewership for dubbed movies. Malayalam film Minnal Murali was one of the top ten non-English films on Netflix for the last week of December, with 5.9 million viewing hours, while titles like Jai Bhim, Sarpatta Parambarai and Soorarai Pottru are among Amazon Prime Video’s biggest hits.