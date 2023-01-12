Malayalam film ‘Mukundan Unni Associates’ to stream on Disney+ Hotstar1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Malayalam film Mukundan Unni Associates will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 13 January. The black comedy directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak features Vineeth Sreenivasan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. It will also be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.