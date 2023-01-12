Malayalam film ‘Mukundan Unni Associates’ to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

This August, Walt Disney had lowered its subscriber guidance for Hotstar to 80 million by the end of fiscal 2024 after the loss of rights to stream the Indian Premier League online. The platform had earlier projected the user base at 70-100 million. This will bring the overall subscriptions for Disney+, down to 215-245 million globally in the same period, as compared to the previous guidance of 230-260 million, the company had said.