New Delhi: Malayalam period drama Thuramukham that was to release this weekend has been postponed due to rising cases of covid-19. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, the film stars Nivin Pauly and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles.

Earlier this month, Dulquer Salmaan’s Malayalam film Salute too had pushed its release date indefinitely even though theatres in Kerala are operating at 50% capacity. It was supposed to release for the Pongal weekend on 14 January.

The action thriller, also produced by Salmaan and directed by Roshan Andrrews, was to compete with Telugu love story Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas in theatres. Both films have been delayed for now as covid cases rise. Salmaan’s Kurup that released last November and made over ₹50 crore worldwide, was the first Malayalam film to hit the big screen post the second covid wave.

Kerala has been among the worst affected by the covid-19 pandemic and the film exhibition industry in the state is estimated to have lost Rs. 500 crore in revenue. Kerala releases roughly 100-120 movies in theatres.

The state is home to about 545 theatres, including single screens and multiplexes. While several stars of the region such as Fahadh Faasil have found a ready audience on OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms, many other films remain stuck, unable to find buyers with no clarity on whether they will find space in theatres that may not be able to accommodate and play the backlog of films in the coming months.

The long shutdown of movie theatres has benefited many niche, small-budget south Indian language films, especially in Tamil and Malayalam, that do not cast bigger stars and get lost in the clutter of releases multiple releases in theatres. It is common for southern movie industries to see more than half a dozen releases every week, a much higher volume compared to Bollywood.

