Malayalam films bounce back to box office glory
SummaryAccording to estimates by media consulting firm Ormax, Malayalam language films made up 16% of overall gross domestic box office between January and March 2024, higher than Tamil (9%), Hollywood (9%) and Kannada (2%)
New Delhi: With hits like Premalu, Manjummel Boys, Aavesham and Aadujeevitham, Malayalam cinema is back to seeing crowds making a beeline for the theatres, not just in Kerala but across the country. This, when movies of several other languages continue to see flops at the box office.